Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Join Joe Gacy Under New Gimmick

Some time back, the Grizzled Young Veterans disappeared from NXT television. When they disappeared, they left a cryptic message that we had seen the last of “Drake & Gibson.”

When Joe Gacy got a couple of druids to join his cause, some fans thought they recognized them, but nobody knew for sure.

That is, until now.

The druids were revealed to be the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, who now have entirely new looks.

