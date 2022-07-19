WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Join Joe Gacy Under New Gimmick

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 19, 2022

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Join Joe Gacy Under New Gimmick

Some time back, the Grizzled Young Veterans disappeared from NXT television. When they disappeared, they left a  cryptic message that we had seen the last of “Drake & Gibson.”

When Joe Gacy got a couple of druids to join his cause, some fans thought they recognized them, but nobody knew for sure.

That is, until now.

The druids were revealed to be the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, who now have entirely new looks.

Check out the tweet below.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #joe gacy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77517/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π