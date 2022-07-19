WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
DEFY The World Is Yours Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 19, 2022

DEFY Wrestling held two nights of their The World Is Yours event on July 16th and 17th respectively. Both nights emanated from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

The results are as follows:

DEFY The World Is Yours Results - Night One (7/16)

- Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

- Vert Vixen def. Ava Lawless

- DEFY Tag Team Championships: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (w/Kevin Sullivan) and Eddie Kingston & Schaff

- Ethan HD def. Levi Cooper

- Big Damo def. Kaun

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Davey Richards

DEFY The World Is Yours Results - Night Two (7/17)

- DEFY Tag Team Championships: Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) to win the titles

- Eddie Kingston def. Cody Chhun

- Liiza Hall def. Ava Lawless and Kikyo and Vert Vixen

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Schaff

- Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (w/Kevin Sullivan) def. State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe)

- DEFY To Survive Elimination Match: Davey Richards def. Adam Ryder and Big Damo and Ethan HD and Guillermo Rosas and Kaun and Levi Cooper and No Way Jose

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #defy

