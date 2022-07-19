"Why Wasn't Bray Wyatt The One Who Stopped Taker's Streak?" - Diamond Dallas Page

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page gave his opinion that Bray Wyatt should have ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

“What sticks out to me the most is, why wasn’t Bray Wyatt the one who stopped Taker’s streak?. Then you could have just kept on going and have him take on the streak. I don’t know why, personalities, politics, I don’t know why. I don’t know why they do certain things.”

Wyatt followed up his WrestleMania 31 loss by reuniting the Wyatt Family, then eventually teaming with Matt Hardy before he became The Fiend. He was released from WWE in July of 2021 and has been away from wrestling since.