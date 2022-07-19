WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Women’s Trios Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2022

AEW has announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey will team up against Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

Check out the updated lineup for Dynamite below:

- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbwire Everywhere Match with the Jericho Appreciation Society Suspended in Shark Cage

- Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

- Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

- The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Leila Grey) vs. Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale


