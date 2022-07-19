Women’s Trios Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

AEW has announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey will team up against Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

Check out the updated lineup for Dynamite below:

- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbwire Everywhere Match with the Jericho Appreciation Society Suspended in Shark Cage

- Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

- Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

- The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Leila Grey) vs. Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale