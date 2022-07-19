Effy Catches Heat Online For Sticking Crotch In Female Wrestler's Face At Indy Show

Effy is catching heat online for his actions at an event recently, which saw him miming thrusting his crotch into his female opponent's face.

You can see the video below.

Mirror for the deleted tweet.

The response to this incident has varied. To quote Tommy Dreamer in The Rise and Fall of ECW: "some people were shocked, some people were offended, but everyone was talking."

I've tried to pool together some varying opinions on it, so we can take in everyone's perspective and then you can provide your own.

And though you absolutely shouldn't do it anyway, if you're already talented and over and start doing it...WTF? Why? What's the point of it? Why would you do that? You're not even desperate!

We might finally be rid of Joey Ryan. We don't need to be haunted by his fucking ghost.



We might finally be rid of Joey Ryan. We don't need to be haunted by his fucking ghost.

Real tired of shitty people trying to "cancel" folks like Effy for just tryna do our jobs by attaching very fucked up connotations with the stuff that we do.

Effy is fine. Don't come for our monarch ever again.



Effy is fine. Don't come for our monarch ever again.

Dear IWC, if you're doing anything that reminds people of Joey Ryan.

Youre doing something wrong.

Youre doing something wrong.

Effy is fine and Twitter is not…

y'all go touch sand!

Do you think this was too far? Not offended whatsoever?

Let's start a discussion in the comments. What do you think of this Effy incident?