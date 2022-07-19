WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Effy Catches Heat Online For Sticking Crotch In Female Wrestler's Face At Indy Show

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 19, 2022

Effy is catching heat online for his actions at an event recently, which saw him miming thrusting his crotch into his female opponent's face.

You can see the video below.

The response to this incident has varied. To quote Tommy Dreamer in The Rise and Fall of ECW: "some people were shocked, some people were offended, but everyone was talking."

I've tried to pool together some varying opinions on it, so we can take in everyone's perspective and then you can provide your own.

Do you think this was too far? Not offended whatsoever?

Let's start a discussion in the comments. What do you think of this Effy incident?


