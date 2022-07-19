20 Women's Battle Royal, NXT UK Tag Title Match, Debut And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on USA Network and will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the lineup for the show:

- 20-woman battle royal to determine the new top contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship - Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kianna James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile.

- Axiom debuts

- Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

- JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

- DYAD reveal themselves

- NXT UK Tag Titles: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

Read more NXT news: