WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

20 Women's Battle Royal, NXT UK Tag Title Match, Debut And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2022

20 Women's Battle Royal, NXT UK Tag Title Match, Debut And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on USA Network and will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the lineup for the show:

- 20-woman battle royal to determine the new top contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship - Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kianna James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile.

- Axiom debuts

- Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

- JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

- DYAD reveal themselves

- NXT UK Tag Titles: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

Read more NXT news:

Two WWE NXT Stars Receive New Ring Names

Two more WWE NXT 2.0 stars have received new ring names, according to a report from PWInsider. James Drake will now be known as Jagger Reid [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2022 05:07PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77509/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π