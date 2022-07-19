WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Will Reportedly Be Returning To AEW Television Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2022

Former AEW World Champion looks Kenny Omega looks set to return AEW television very soon.

The company is reportedly holding off on the third Young Bucks vs. FTR match as they have plans for a major angle involving Omega according to Fightful Select. The rumored plan will see Omega and the Young Bucks in a 6-man tag team for September's All Out PPV, although it is not clear who they will face at the time.

Omega was last seen on television when he lost the World Championship last November to Hangman Page. He took time out to deal with a number of injuries and have some surgery which required recovery downtime.

