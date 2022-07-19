WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Management Are Reportedly Not Happy With SummerSlam 2022 Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner and the lineup for the event is almost finalized, however, WWE management is reportedly not too happy with the match card according to insider source WrestleVotes:

Below is the current lineup, which could now be subject to some big changes:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

What do you think of the WWE SummerSlam 2022 lineup?


