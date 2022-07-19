WWE Management Are Reportedly Not Happy With SummerSlam 2022 Card

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner and the lineup for the event is almost finalized, however, WWE management is reportedly not too happy with the match card according to insider source WrestleVotes:
In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card”— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022
“They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?!
Below is the current lineup, which could now be subject to some big changes:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE United States Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
What do you think of the WWE SummerSlam 2022 lineup?
