WWE Management Are Reportedly Not Happy With SummerSlam 2022 Card

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner and the lineup for the event is almost finalized, however, WWE management is reportedly not too happy with the match card according to insider source WrestleVotes:

In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card”



“They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022

Below is the current lineup, which could now be subject to some big changes:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

What do you think of the WWE SummerSlam 2022 lineup?