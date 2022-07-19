Ric Flair Left A Bloody Mess By Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett Ahead Of Final Match Ever

Ric Flair is going out the same way he came in: soaked in his own blood and ready for revenge.
Another video has been put out to hype up Ric Flair's upcoming final match, which features his opponents Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett jumping him in a parking lot and leaving him a bloody mess.
You can see video of this incident below, which features a graphic, bloody beatdown of The Nature Boy.
The card for the event is as follows:
• Ric Flair & Andrade El Ídolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
• Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World championship
• Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts title
• Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards)
• Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
• Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido
• The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
• Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
• Rick & Kerry Morton (w/ Robert Gibson) vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Arn Anderson)
• Bunkhouse Battle Royal with Bully Ray, others
