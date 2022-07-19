Ric Flair Left A Bloody Mess By Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett Ahead Of Final Match Ever

Ric Flair is going out the same way he came in: soaked in his own blood and ready for revenge.

Another video has been put out to hype up Ric Flair's upcoming final match, which features his opponents Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett jumping him in a parking lot and leaving him a bloody mess.

You can see video of this incident below, which features a graphic, bloody beatdown of The Nature Boy.

The card for the event is as follows: