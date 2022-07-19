WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg On Wardlow: "There Needs To Be More Characters Like That."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 19, 2022

Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by WrestleRant, where he spoke about the comparisons that have been made between himself and All Elite Wrestling star Wardlow.

“I understand the comparisons. I've heard of him for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and there's people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat — now Big E is going to come into it. But yeah, man , I don't know. I've never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that's close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That's an honor and a privilege.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wardlow #goldberg

