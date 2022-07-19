AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill Deactivates Her Twitter

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has deactivated her Twitter account.

Cargill has come off social media in the past for periodical breaks as she felt like she was spending too much time on Twitter. Sometimes wrestlers take breaks due to trolls and abuse, and to ensure their mental health is protected.

In December she posted the following statement:

"Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing."

