Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE has updated the match card for SummerSlam 2022 following this week’s episode of RAW. Check out the updated lineup for the July 30 event which takes place from Nashville, Tennessee:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.
Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett
- WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Riddle
