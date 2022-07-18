Mysterios vs. Judgment Day Announced for Next Week's Episode of RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Tag Team Match, which will see The Mysterios take on The Judgment Day.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw at @TheGarden— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
As WWE celebrates @reymysterio's 20th anniversary, the Mysterios team up to take on @ArcherofInfamy & @FinnBalor!@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/k2HHevz5Gy
