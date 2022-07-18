WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mysterios vs. Judgment Day Announced for Next Week's Episode of RAW

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 18, 2022

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Tag Team Match, which will see The Mysterios take on The Judgment Day.

— Caylon Knox Jul 18, 2022 08:25PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #rey mysterio #dominik mysterio #the judgment day #finn balor #damian priest

