Rey Mysterio 20-Year WWE Anniversary Celebration Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a celebration for the legendary Rey Mysterio, who made his WWE debut on July 25, 2002 as a member of the SmackDown roster.

As fans are well aware, Mysterio has captured numerous championships in WWE throughout the years. Most notably, Mysterio is a three-time WWE World Champion, having held the WWE Championship on one occasion and the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.