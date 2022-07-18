Rey Mysterio 20-Year WWE Anniversary Celebration Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a celebration for the legendary Rey Mysterio, who made his WWE debut on July 25, 2002 as a member of the SmackDown roster.
As fans are well aware, Mysterio has captured numerous championships in WWE throughout the years. Most notably, Mysterio is a three-time WWE World Champion, having held the WWE Championship on one occasion and the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@WWE celebrates @reymysterio's 20th anniversary with @WWE at @TheGarden!— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
🎟 https://t.co/Rbc5KycFBh pic.twitter.com/ClfXHwTD6k
