Big Return Possibly Planned For Next Week’s WWE RAW (SPOILER)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting WWE has plans to bring Edge into New York City for next week's Raw from Madison Square Garden. Edge has been off WWE television for the last six weeks since being dispelled from The Judgement Day.

There’s no certainty that Edge will appear during the show but this will be the go-home edition of RAW for SummerSlam so its usually a stacked episode.

There is speculation that Damian Priest will go up against Edge at SummerSlam.

