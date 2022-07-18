Steve Austin’s Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest Revealed

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will be the next guest to be featured on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode will premiere this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. Austin responded to the announcement with his trademark, "Hell Yeah!!!"

This year so far Austin has interviewed Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, Cody Rhodes in June, and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett in July.

