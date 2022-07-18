IMPACT Wrestling Announces November TV Tapings In Louisville

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two sets of future television tapings.
In November, IMPACT Wrestling will return to Louisville, Kentucky, where the promotion is set to host their Over Drive event. Kentucky Chaos will follow the event, which also goes down in Louisville's Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Both shows will stream on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Wrestling Ultimate Insiders.
We RETURN to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY for #OVERDRIVE & #KENTUCKYCHAOS November 18-19th!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2022
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
Here: https://t.co/xBW9Alr8ds
#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/jDrMl6X4ZX
⚡ Scott Steiner Explicitly Told Dixie Carter That Hulk Hogan Would Run Her Out Of Business
During his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. , the Hall of Famer discussed a conversation fellow Hall of Famer Scott Steiner once had with [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2022 08:51AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com