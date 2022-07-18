WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

IMPACT Wrestling Announces November TV Tapings In Louisville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling Announces November TV Tapings In Louisville

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two sets of future television tapings.

In November, IMPACT Wrestling will return to Louisville, Kentucky, where the promotion is set to host their Over Drive event. Kentucky Chaos will follow the event, which also goes down in Louisville's Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Both shows will stream on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Wrestling Ultimate Insiders.

Read more IMPACT news:

Scott Steiner Explicitly Told Dixie Carter That Hulk Hogan Would Run Her Out Of Business

During his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. , the Hall of Famer discussed a conversation fellow Hall of Famer Scott Steiner once had with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2022 08:51AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #louisville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77493/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π