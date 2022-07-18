Brandi Rhodes Has Plans To Resume Her In-Ring Career

During an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Brandi Rhodes revealed she plans to continue her in-ring career, despite not being signed to a promotion right now. Rhodes is currently training for an eventual return one day. Below is an excerpt from the interview:
"People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud."
