Backstage News On New AEW Stable (SPOILER)

As previously reported, WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux (Harland) made his AEW debut at the recent Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

During the taping, he was introduced by Ari Daivari (Ariya Daivari), who formed a new stable with Slim J known as "Trust Busters."Dave Meltzer discussed the new group on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, speculating the group couple be working the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view with the company yet to decide if they will be an AEW or ROH stable. Here is what Meltzer said:

“So, Tony Khan had an idea for a trio called the Trust Busters, and the idea is that Arya Daivari is now Ari Daivari, after Ari Emanuel, owner of UFC and, of course, super agent and everything, big-time celebrity. The idea is that on July the 4th, I believe, his trust came in, and now he is rich. The first thing he did, I know if I was super rich and came into money, the first thing I would do is recruit Slim J. He brought in Slim J, who’s a good wrestler. He’s been around for a long time, never really gotten a shot anywhere. He was brought in, and then the third member of the group that was brought in is Parker Boudreaux, who was Harland in WWE and was recently fired. They debuted on the Dark tapings, and I know Tony Khan was very excited about it, so there’s that. No decision has been made on whether it would be for Ring of Honor or AEW. There’s so many acts in AEW. Ring of Honor not as many acts.”

Meltzer continued by talking about the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV event only has five matches announced thus far, and Khan will need to add more matches to make up a three-hour show.

