Return Rumored, Women's Title Match, Logan Paul On MizTV Set For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2022

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continues.

A return is rumored for tonight's broadcast, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends her title, and Logan Paul will be appearing on MizTV.

The arena is advertising two dark main events advertised for tonight, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* Logan Paul appears on MizTV with The Miz

