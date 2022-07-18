WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - July 17, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2022

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - July 17, 2022

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live events on Sunday from Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Check out the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider and WrestlingBodyslam:

Daytona Beach, Florida 

- Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

- Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander

- AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

Raw Womens Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella

- The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory

- Omos defeated R-Truth after Truth laid out an open challenge

- 24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina

- The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day by DQ

Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Liv Morgan, Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans 

- Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal

- Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin

- Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day

- Max Dupri Appears with his Maximum Male Models

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Ricochet

-  Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland


Tags: #wwe #sunday stunner #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77486/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π