WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - July 17, 2022

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live events on Sunday from Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Check out the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider and WrestlingBodyslam:
- Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop
- Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander
- AJ Styles defeated Ciampa
- Raw Womens Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella
- The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory
- Omos defeated R-Truth after Truth laid out an open challenge
- 24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina
- The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day by DQ
- Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
- Liv Morgan, Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans
- Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal
- Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin
- Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day
- Max Dupri Appears with his Maximum Male Models
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Ricochet
- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland
Drew McIntyre closing things out tonight! #WWEFortLauderdale pic.twitter.com/oa3qH0FNtF— Hec 🇵🇷 (@HectorWokeAF) July 18, 2022
⚖️тнє ʝυ∂gмєит ∂αу⚖️— BORICUAS ARCHERS ⚖️ (@BoricuaArchers2) July 18, 2022
📍#DaytonaBeachFL #WWEDaytonaBeach #WWELive @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy & @FinnBalor 🆚 @ReyMysterio & @DomMysterio35
📸/📹 DJ Luian’s [IG Stories] #TheJudgmentDay July17 #WWERaw #WWE #LiveForever #BrokenAngel #BoricuasArchers 🖤🇵🇷💜🏹⚖️ pic.twitter.com/oG6pBLCEeg
