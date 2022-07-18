WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible Superstar Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting a possible return for tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network.

The report notes that as of Sunday as KO Show segment had been planned for Monday’s show. Kevin Owens has not appeared on WWE programming since the June 19 episode of RAW.

WWE pulled Owens from the June 26 episode where he was originally planned to go up against Elias in a Money in the Bank qualifier. At the time it was reported that Owens had been dealing with a "minor injury" and needed some time out of the thing.

It should be noted creative plans change right up until the moment of broadcast, so his return is by no means confirmed.

WWE Bought The Rights To Kurt Angle Documentary, Re-Editing It To Be More "Pro-WWE"

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE Studios has acquired the rights to the documentary about him [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 18, 2022 03:00AM


