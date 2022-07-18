Possible Superstar Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

Fightful Select is reporting a possible return for tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network.

The report notes that as of Sunday as KO Show segment had been planned for Monday’s show. Kevin Owens has not appeared on WWE programming since the June 19 episode of RAW.

WWE pulled Owens from the June 26 episode where he was originally planned to go up against Elias in a Money in the Bank qualifier. At the time it was reported that Owens had been dealing with a "minor injury" and needed some time out of the thing.

It should be noted creative plans change right up until the moment of broadcast, so his return is by no means confirmed.

