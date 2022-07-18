WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Back 2 The Bay Results - July 17, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2022

GCW hosted Back 2 The Bay on Sunday night. Check out the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:

- Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed

- Gringo Loco def. Komander 

-  GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. The Caution

- Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen

- Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie

- Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander

- ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel

- Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood

- Los Mazisos def. The South Pacific Savages


Tags: #gcw #back to the bay

