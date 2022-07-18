GCW Back 2 The Bay Results - July 17, 2022

GCW hosted Back 2 The Bay on Sunday night. Check out the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:
- Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed
- Gringo Loco def. Komander
- GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. The Caution
- Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen
- Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie
- Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander
- ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel
- Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood
- Los Mazisos def. The South Pacific Savages
THE MOST INSANE THING I'VE EVER SEEN IN MY GD (GOSH DANG) LIFE 🔥🔥🔥 @KomandercrMX @GringoLocoOG @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/FaSOSEdBgI— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) July 18, 2022
@AlexZayneSauce put a hurtin on @Tony_Deppen … #GCWB2TB @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/7UDujvrS6x— Roland Lugo (@tussle_mania) July 18, 2022
