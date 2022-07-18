WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Wishes His Undefeated WCW Streak Didn't End With A Taser Spot, "Run Me Over With A Truck Or Something"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, where he spoke about his undefeated streak in World Championship Wrestling coming to an end when Scott Hall hit him with a tazer and Kevin Nash gave him his first loss.

“I mean, it’s kind of common knowledge at this point, but I wanted a different type of taser. I wanted it to be more realistic. I actually wanted the one that they shoot in you, and they light you up with, yeah … I thought that was — you know, you had to you had to come with something out of the ordinary to take a dude like me down. And I think that would have been pretty cool. But eh, you know.

“And like I said, I’m not a booker by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t have the imagination to do it. But uh, I don’t know. Run me over with a truck or something.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wcw #goldberg

