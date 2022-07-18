NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 2 Results (07/18/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second day of their G1 Climax 32 Event from the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido, Japan.
The results are as follows:
- David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI def. Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor) in a Tag Team Match.
- Bullet Club (El Phantasmo and Bad Luck Fale) def. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku and Lance Archer) in a Tag Team Match.
- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay) def. House of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
- Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Jay White) def. Jado and Tama Tonga in a Tag Team Match.
- Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Taichi def. Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 Climax 32 B Block Tournament Match.
- Toru Yano def. JONAH in a G1 Climax 32 A Block Tournament Match.
- Zack Sabre Jr. def. KENTA in a G1 Climax 32 C Block Tournament Match.
- Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 32 D Block Tournament Match.
