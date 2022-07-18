WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 2 Results (07/18/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second day of their G1 Climax 32 Event from the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido, Japan.

The results are as follows:

- David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI def. Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bullet Club (El Phantasmo and Bad Luck Fale) def. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku and Lance Archer) in a Tag Team Match.

- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay) def. House of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Jay White) def. Jado and Tama Tonga in a Tag Team Match.

- Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Taichi def. Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 Climax 32 B Block Tournament Match.

- Toru Yano def. JONAH in a G1 Climax 32 A Block Tournament Match.

- Zack Sabre Jr. def. KENTA in a G1 Climax 32 C Block Tournament Match.

- Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 32 D Block Tournament Match.

Source: rajah.com
