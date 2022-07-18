WWE Sunday Night Stunner Results (7/17/2022)

WWE held one of their Sunday Night Stunner live events from inside the Florida Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
The results are as follows:
- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
- Max Dupri had a segment with his Maximum Male Models.
- Drew Gulak def. Happy Corbin in a Singles Match.
- Madcap Moss def. Humberto in a Singles Match.
- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
- Shanky def. Jinder Mahal in a Singles Match.
- GUNTHER (c) def. Ricochet to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland in a Street Fight.
