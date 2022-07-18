WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sunday Night Stunner Results (7/17/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

WWE held one of their Sunday Night Stunner live events from inside the Florida Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The results are as follows:

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

- Max Dupri had a segment with his Maximum Male Models.

- Drew Gulak def. Happy Corbin in a Singles Match.

- Madcap Moss def. Humberto in a Singles Match.

- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

- Shanky def. Jinder Mahal in a Singles Match.

- GUNTHER (c) def. Ricochet to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland in a Street Fight.

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

