STARDOM (7/18/2022) Results

STARDOM (7/18/2022) Results

STARDOM held the final night of their three-show Summer North Tour on July 18th, 2022.

The results are as follows:

  • Momo Kohgo vs. Lady C ends in a 15-minute draw
  • Pink Kabuki (Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka) def. STARS (Hazuki & Saya Iida)
  • Queen's Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)
  • God's Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) vs. Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai) ends in a 15-minute draw
  • Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Tam Nakano) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Koguma)
Source: fightful.com
