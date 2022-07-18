Jake Paul On Possibility Of Joining WWE: "Maybe Someday."

Jake Paul, brother of newest WWE signee Logan Paul, was recently a guest on WFAN's Carton and Roberts Show, where he spoke about wanting to join his brother in becoming a WWE Superstar.
“Maybe someday [I’ll join Logan Paul in WWE]. I just can’t get injured right now going off the top rope. But that could be interesting. I think we should become the WWE champions. I don’t think anyone could beat us.”
