Jake Paul On Possibility Of Joining WWE: "Maybe Someday."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

Jake Paul, brother of newest WWE signee Logan Paul, was recently a guest on WFAN's Carton and Roberts Show, where he spoke about wanting to join his brother in becoming a WWE Superstar.

“Maybe someday [I’ll join Logan Paul in WWE]. I just can’t get injured right now going off the top rope. But that could be interesting. I think we should become the WWE champions. I don’t think anyone could beat us.”

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #jake paul #logan paul

