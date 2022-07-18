WWE Bought The Rights To Kurt Angle Documentary, Re-Editing It To Be More "Pro-WWE"

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE Studios has acquired the rights to the documentary about him that's coming soon.

“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary, and they changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling-oriented. But we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year, my previous documentary, before they actually added more WWE stuff to it. The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life, growing up and before the WWE. It’s a really well-rounded documentary. But the one WWE is showing pro-WWE stuff.”