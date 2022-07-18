WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bought The Rights To Kurt Angle Documentary, Re-Editing It To Be More "Pro-WWE"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE Studios has acquired the rights to the documentary about him that's coming soon.

“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary, and they changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling-oriented. But we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year, my previous documentary, before they actually added more WWE stuff to it. The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life, growing up and before the WWE. It’s a really well-rounded documentary. But the one WWE is showing pro-WWE stuff.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle

