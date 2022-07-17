WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Paul Wight Used To Pretend He Was Kevin Nash At Bars

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 17, 2022

Paul Wight Used To Pretend He Was Kevin Nash At Bars

Paul Wight recently sat down with MuscleManMalcolm, where he revealed that he used to pretend to be Kevin Nash when he went to bars--- which led to a funny confrontation between the two.

“Back in the day and WCW before Kevin Nash came around, for a long time, people thought I was Kevin Nash. I remember Kevin pulled me to the side many years ago, because I was single at the time, and we were running around crazy. I used to go to all the bars and stuff and I tell everybody I was Kevin Nash. Well, I was getting him in trouble at home. Because all these people are calling and saying, ‘Hey, Kevin was at this bar in St. Louis. Hey, Kevin is at this bar.’ and Kevin's like, ‘I was in my room.’ So Kevin said ‘Hey, man, you quit telling people you're me. I was like, ‘Oh, alright, my bad.’ So, but yeah, it happens. I mean, I think sometimes being compared to someone else, or confused or someone else, you've sparked something in someone's mind. You know, I mean, I still have people on this day that refer to me as Andre, and, you know, I don't think I look anything like Andre.”

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #paul wight #kevin nash #wcw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77477/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π