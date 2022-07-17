Kevin Nash Thinks "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW Title Run Was Comprable To His WWF Title Run As Diesel--- And That's Not A Good Thing

Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver reunited for the first ever Kliq This! podcast, which was dedicated to the memory of Scott Hall.

During the show, Nash recalled the story of when Scott Hall told him he was going to WCW.

“[Scott Hall] tells me he’s leaving and I think we’re — I want to think that we’re in West Virginia because he gives me like, ‘I’m gone’. He tells the number and I’m like, ‘Wow. 180 days?’ But I’m on top and I was still on top when Bret wouldn’t take the powerbomb at that In Your House in Louisville. I said — I walked in the locker room. We’re here in the shower again, and I just looked at him and I said, ‘F*ck. I’m joining you.'”

