Ric Flair's Final Opponent EVER To Be Announced Tomorrow

An announcement has come down that Ric Flair's final opponent is set to be announced tomorrow, July 18th at 6:05PM Eastern Standard Time, during part two of his docuseries.
It has been rumored that he will be competing in a tag match, but no information really exists yet and we're just coasting on rumors.
When the announcement is made, it'll be reported right here on WNS.
Tune in on Monday at 6:05pm Eastern for Part 2 of “Ric Flair: The Last Match.”— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 16, 2022
In addition to reflecting on The Nature Boy’s career & preparation for #STARRCAST weekend in #Nashville, details of his Last Match will be unveiled!
DO NOT MISS IT!
📺: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w https://t.co/55UZTzBI06 pic.twitter.com/SI21YXCvc1
