Ric Flair's Final Opponent EVER To Be Announced Tomorrow

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 17, 2022

An announcement has come down that Ric Flair's final opponent is set to be announced tomorrow, July 18th at 6:05PM Eastern Standard Time, during part two of his docuseries.

It has been rumored that he will be competing in a tag match, but no information really exists yet and we're just coasting on rumors.

When the announcement is made, it'll be reported right here on WNS.


