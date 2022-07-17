WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Raquel Rodriguez Debuts New Theme Song During SmackDown Dark Match
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 17, 2022
Up and coming WWE star Raquel Rodriguez has debuted some new theme music as of last Friday night.
Rodriguez competed in a dark match before SmackDown went on the air, which saw her debuting the new theme.
You can watch fan cam footage of her entrance below.
VIDEO
