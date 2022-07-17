AAW The Independents Day Results (7/17/2022)

AAW held their The Independents Day event on July 15 fthrom 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL.
The show broadcast on FITE TV.
The results are as follows:
- Davey Vega def. Shane Hollister
- AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: 1 Called Manders vs. Fred Yehi went to a no contest.
- Russ Jones def. AJ Alexander
- Brayden Lee & Gnarls Garvin def. Karam & Silas Young
- AAW Women's Championship #1 Contendership: Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost and Sierra and Vert Vixen
- AAW Tag Team Championships: ACH & Jah-C def. Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) to win the titles.
- AAW Women's Championship: Christi Jaynes (c) def. Heather Reckless
- Ren Jones def. Nate Webb
- Jake Something def. Calvin Tankman and Levi Everett and Mike Hartenbower and Schaff
- AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mat Fitchett (c) def. 1 Called Manders and Fred Yehi
Last night at #AAWIndependents we crowned NEW AAW Tag Team Champions when ACH & Frontman Jah-C dethroned Hammerstone & Ace Perry. #ANDNEW— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 17, 2022
👤: #ACH / @FRONTMANJAH
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/xqhOCX9uMB
