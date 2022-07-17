WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AAW The Independents Day Results (7/17/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 17, 2022

AAW held their The Independents Day event on July 15 fthrom 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL.

The show broadcast on FITE TV.

The results are as follows:

- Davey Vega def. Shane Hollister

- AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: 1 Called Manders vs. Fred Yehi went to a no contest.

- Russ Jones def. AJ Alexander

- Brayden Lee & Gnarls Garvin def. Karam & Silas Young

- AAW Women's Championship #1 Contendership: Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost and Sierra and Vert Vixen

- AAW Tag Team Championships: ACH & Jah-C def. Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) to win the titles.

- AAW Women's Championship: Christi Jaynes (c) def. Heather Reckless

- Ren Jones def. Nate Webb

- Jake Something def. Calvin Tankman and Levi Everett and Mike Hartenbower and Schaff

- AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mat Fitchett (c) def. 1 Called Manders and Fred Yehi

Source: cagematch.net

