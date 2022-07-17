Michael Elgin Reportedly Arrested In Japan, Statement Released

Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) was reportedly arrested in Japan prior to his appearance for the July 10 Pro Wrestling NOAH Shizuoka event.
A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals Frobel was arrested during that weekend for theft. The promotion was forced to make a schedule change due to Frobel’s absence.
Elgin is alleged to have stolen protein powder with the report noting that he faces up to five years in jail unless a deal is reached to drop the charges. He faces the prospect of also being deported and not allowed to return to Japan.
In a statement Forbes revealed that he traveling back to Canada and has not been deported:
"I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member.
" completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation."
