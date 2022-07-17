WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Elgin Reportedly Arrested In Japan, Statement Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2022

Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) was reportedly arrested in Japan prior to his appearance for the July 10 Pro Wrestling NOAH  Shizuoka event.

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals Frobel was arrested during that weekend for theft. The promotion was forced to make a schedule change due to Frobel’s absence.

Elgin is alleged to have stolen protein powder with the report noting that he faces up to five years in jail unless a deal is reached to drop the charges. He faces the prospect of also being deported and not allowed to return to Japan.

In a statement Forbes revealed that he traveling back to Canada and has not been deported:

"I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member.

" completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation."


