Michael Elgin Reportedly Arrested In Japan, Statement Released

Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) was reportedly arrested in Japan prior to his appearance for the July 10 Pro Wrestling NOAH Shizuoka event.

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals Frobel was arrested during that weekend for theft. The promotion was forced to make a schedule change due to Frobel’s absence.

Elgin is alleged to have stolen protein powder with the report noting that he faces up to five years in jail unless a deal is reached to drop the charges. He faces the prospect of also being deported and not allowed to return to Japan.

In a statement Forbes revealed that he traveling back to Canada and has not been deported: