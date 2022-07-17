WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Parker Boudreaux Makes His AEW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2022

Parker Boudreaux, (Harland in WWE NXT 2.0) made his AEW debut at the recent tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Boudreaux tipped as a future star only had five matches on NXT 2.0 before being released by the company on April 29, 2022, alongside several NXT stars. It was reported at the time that he was let go from WWE due to not making enough in-ring progress.

During the July 16 Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida Boudreaux was introduced by The Trust Busters, Ariya Daivari, and Slim J and defeated Serpentico. 

It remains unclear if this was a one-off appearance or if he has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

