Parker Boudreaux Makes His AEW Debut

Parker Boudreaux, (Harland in WWE NXT 2.0) made his AEW debut at the recent tapings in Orlando, Florida.
Boudreaux tipped as a future star only had five matches on NXT 2.0 before being released by the company on April 29, 2022, alongside several NXT stars. It was reported at the time that he was let go from WWE due to not making enough in-ring progress.
During the July 16 Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida Boudreaux was introduced by The Trust Busters, Ariya Daivari, and Slim J and defeated Serpentico.
It remains unclear if this was a one-off appearance or if he has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Trust Busters have recruited @TheParkerB_ #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/WgpYbIoKSL— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 16, 2022
