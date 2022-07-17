WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Card For Tonight’s GCW Back To The Bay

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will host their Back To The Bay event tonight at the Midway in San Francisco, California. Check out the announced card below:

- Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood

- Cole Radrick vs. Midas Kreed

- Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander

- Gringo Loco vs. Komander

- Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel

- Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie

- Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)

- Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne

-GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Caution (Dark Sheik and Anton Voorhees)


