WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Fort Myers, FL & Tallahassee, FL - July 16, 2022

Below are the results from WWE Saturday Night's Main event in Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL and the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo
- Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin
- Max Dupri segment with his Male Models
- Liv Morgan / Aliyah / Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya / Lacey Evans / Shayna Baszler
- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland
- Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal
- WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day
- The Street Profits & Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy & Theory
- Dana Brooke Retains the WWE 24/7 Title.
- Veer defeated Cedric Alexander
- AJ Styles defeated Ciampa
- WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Carmella
- Omos defeated R Truth
- Alexa Bliss d Doudrop
- Rey & Dominick Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day
- Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
