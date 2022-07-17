AEW Dark Spoilers From Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2022

AEW taped another set of Dark episodes on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results and spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com.

First session:

Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Reks

Alex Reynolds (with Preston Vance and -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (with Peter Avalon)Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

Slim J defeated Blake Li

Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando. Carter is the former Two Dimes from NXT.

Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon

Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart

"Trust Fund" Ari (Ariya) Daivari (with Slim J) defeated Blake Christian.

Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

Lee Moriarty defeated Red Jones

Serena Deeb defeated Viva Van

Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oasis

Wheeler Yuta defeated Bryce Donovan.

Mercedes Martinez defeated J Rod

Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron

Ariya Daivari and Slim J (as The Trust Busters) defeated Tyshon Price and Logan Cruz

Diamante defeated Rocky Radley

The Acclaimed defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Kennedy and Caylen

Captain Shawn Dean defeated Johnathan Hudson

Rebel defeated Giselle Azur

Brock Anderson defeated Serpentico

Second session:

Parker Boudreaux (with Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico.

Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade)

Abadon defeated Mafioso Rossi

Angelico defeated Aliya Akeem

Emi Sakura defeated Renee Michelle

Josh Woods defeated Cobra

Rohit Raju defeated Invictus Khash

Skye Blue defeated Charlette Renegade (with Robyn Renegade)

Sonny Kiss defeated Bobby Orlando

Bear Country defeated defeated Victor Iniestra and Axel Rico

Kayla Rossi (with Diamond Sheik) defeated Avery Breaux

Varsity Blondes defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Jay Lethal defeated Logan Cruz

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Blake Christian

Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Marcus Kross

Ari Daivari (with Parker Boudreaux and Slim J) defeated Fuego del Sol.

The Renegade Twins defeated Rocky Radley and Allie Recks

Anthony Ogogo defeated Meta

Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

Blake Christian defeated Lucky Ali

Marina Shafir defeated Viva Van

Jora Johl defeated Vary Morales

Preston Vance (with Alex Reynolds and -1) defeated Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

Max Caster defeated Justin Coto

Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo