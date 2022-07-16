WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: IMPACT Wrestling Tapings - July 15, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling returned to Louisville, KY on Friday night for another set of television tapings. Below are the full results, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum:

- VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) defeats Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

- X-Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) defeated Deaner

- Masha Slamovich defeated Madison Rayne w/Gisele Shaw; Slamovich handed Shaw an envelope after the match.

- Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin ) defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett w/Maria due to the interference of Heath

- Winner earns world title shot at IMPACT Emergence: Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin; after the match, Violent By Design attacked Shelley and Sabin. KUSHIDA debuted and makes the save.

- Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) defeated Black Taurus; after the match, Bhupinder Gujjar threw Myers in the ring and he, Taurus and Crazzy Steve attacked Myers.

- Karl Anderson defeated Kenny King; after the match, King attacked Anderson with a chair, but Heath made the save.

- Tiffany Nieves defeated Jada Stone; Tasha Steelz was on commentary for the match.

- After the bell, Killer Kelly returned and attacked Nieves

- Josh Alexander defeated Shera; Shera seemingly got hurt, which cut the match short.

- Sami Callihan called out Moose and Maclin; Moose and Maclin evidently did a backstage vignette that showed they’ll be working together. Tommy Dreamer came to the ring to help Raj get Shera to the back.

- KUSHIDA defeated Rich Swann


