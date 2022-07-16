WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
POSSIBLE SPOILER: Top Champion Appears At AEW Dark Tapings Without Title Belt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the championship belt.

In previous AEW appearances he has had the title with him. It’s leading to speculation that Gresham's appearance without the strap will feature on an episode of Dark that will air after ROH Death Before Dishonor where he is currently scheduled to defend against Claudio Castagnoli on July 23, 2022.

This could be a SPOILER!

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #aew #dark #jonathan gresham #death before dishonor

