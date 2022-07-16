POSSIBLE SPOILER: Top Champion Appears At AEW Dark Tapings Without Title Belt

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the championship belt.

In previous AEW appearances he has had the title with him. It’s leading to speculation that Gresham's appearance without the strap will feature on an episode of Dark that will air after ROH Death Before Dishonor where he is currently scheduled to defend against Claudio Castagnoli on July 23, 2022.

