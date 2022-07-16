WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wheeler Yuta Says The Blackpool Combat Club Is Training Him To Scar People

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 16, 2022

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with Jaychele Nicole of SEScoops, where he spoke about Claudio Castagnoli joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

“Yeah, Claudio was someone that I've always really had a lot of respect for as a wrestler. He's, he's incredible. Yeah, he, he's someone that I've really, really appreciated and knowing that he ended Regal's career and it only made sense that he would be someone that could fit in with our club, he does our style. He can do so many things. He's absolutely incredible. So, it's really great to have him now as a mentor as someone that I can talk to on my team and hopefully learn from and it's been just great to have him here so far.”

On what he's learned from his mentors in the group:

“Yeah, there's, there's countless like little techniques that they've shown me and I could go on for days about that. But I think the main thing that we've we've talked about is just the mindset of knowing that when you're in when you're in the ring, you're trying to when you're trying to hurt that guy. For us in the Blackpool Combat Club, our thing's we're trying to leave a mark on you, trying to leave a scar. So whether it's, you know, a literal scar that you see on your forehead, or maybe it's maybe it's a limp, maybe it's something that something that you get up every day and you go, 'Oh, wow, I wish those guys hadn't done that.' That's the mindset. So that's what we really try to focus on. That's been the biggest lesson they've taught me.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wheeler yuta

