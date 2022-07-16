WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Recently Released WWE NXT Star Wrestled During Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

Recently released WWE NXT 2.0 star Cole Karter appeared and wrestled during today's AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Cole Karter, better known in NXT as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, was let go by WWE due to a "policy violation" which was reportedly a failed a drug test, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE reportedly left the door open for Donovan.

Donovan previously worked AEW Dark episodes last year.

Speculation On Another AEW Departure

Another AEW star could be departing the promotion following some changes to his social media. Fuego Del Sol has removed the avatar and AEW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 16, 2022 04:18PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #aew #dark #cole karter

