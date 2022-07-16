Recently Released WWE NXT Star Wrestled During Today's AEW Dark Tapings

Recently released WWE NXT 2.0 star Cole Karter appeared and wrestled during today's AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.
Cole Karter, better known in NXT as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, was let go by WWE due to a "policy violation" which was reportedly a failed a drug test, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE reportedly left the door open for Donovan.
Donovan previously worked AEW Dark episodes last year.
