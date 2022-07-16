WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Speculation On Another AEW Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

Speculation On Another AEW Departure

Another AEW star could be departing the promotion following some changes to his social media.

Fuego Del Sol has removed the avatar and AEW references on his Twitter account. He has also deleted his tweets and his bio now features the email BookFuegoDS@gmail.com for independent bookings.

Fuego was signed to the brand almost a year ago and despite a few Rampage appearances he only really primarily appeared on Dark. It is speculated his AEW contract might have been a "per appearance" type deal, as he had been working on the independent scene as well as for AEW.

