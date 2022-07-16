WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW No Signal To The Hills 2 Results - July 15, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

GCW returned was in Los Angeles on Friday for No Signal in the Hills 2. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

- Gringo Loco beat Rocky Romero

- Tony Deppen beat Komander

- Alex Zayne beat Titus Alexander

- Blake Christian beat Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team

- Los Macizos beat Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

- Hunter Freeman beat Rob Shit

-  GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) beat Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice). PPRAY were originally scheduled as BUSSY’s opponents, but they couldn’t make the show last night

- Dark Sheik beat Cole Radrick

- Joey Janela beat Kevin Blackwood

 

