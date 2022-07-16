GCW No Signal To The Hills 2 Results - July 15, 2022

GCW returned was in Los Angeles on Friday for No Signal in the Hills 2. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

- Gringo Loco beat Rocky Romero

- Tony Deppen beat Komander

- Alex Zayne beat Titus Alexander

- Blake Christian beat Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team

- Los Macizos beat Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

- Hunter Freeman beat Rob Shit

- GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) beat Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice). PPRAY were originally scheduled as BUSSY’s opponents, but they couldn’t make the show last night

- Dark Sheik beat Cole Radrick

- Joey Janela beat Kevin Blackwood