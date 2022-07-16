WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Drops Below 2 Million Viewers

SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewership for last night’s July 15 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The 2-hour broadcastaveraged 1.976 million viewers. The first hour pulled in 2.009 million viewers and the second 1.943 million viewers.

Viewership was down on last week’s overnight audience, which drew 2.025 million viewers. Further to last week's show averaged 2.129 million viewers The show drew a 0.4 average overnight rating. The number is identical to the overnight rating for last week’s show. The final rating for last week was 0.47.

The final numbers will be released on Monday.

