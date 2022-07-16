WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley: "If You Feel Like You're The Main Event, Go Out There And Prove It."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 16, 2022

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley gave out his advice for up-and-coming stars who want to become main events in professional wrestling.

“Well, you want to steal the show. For the life of me, I can't remember what Bret Hart and Steve Austin did on that ‘Revenge of the Taker’ show because they made such an incredible impression a month earlier at Mania. So no, I'm not gonna bite into that, Conrad. I'm not going to. I still tell people, ‘You determine for yourself what the main event is. If you feel like you're the main event, go out there and prove it. Steal the show.”

Source: Fightful.com
