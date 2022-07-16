New Matches Announced For Week Two Of AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has announced new matchups for next week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage, which will be week two of their Fyter Fest special.

Interim world champion Jon Moxley will team up with fellow BCC member Wheeler Yuta to take on the Best Friends on Dynamite while Lee Moriarty will go up against Dante Martin on next week’s Rampage.

Updated lineup for next week's Dynamite:

- Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire everywhere match (JAS will be hung above the ring in a Shark Cage)

- Varsity Blonds vs. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

- Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Updated lineup for next week's Rampage:

- Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin