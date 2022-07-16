WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matches Announced For Week Two Of AEW Fyter Fest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

AEW has announced new matchups for next week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage, which will be week two of their Fyter Fest special.

Interim world champion Jon Moxley will team up with fellow BCC member Wheeler Yuta to take on the Best Friends on Dynamite while Lee Moriarty will go up against Dante Martin on next week’s Rampage.

Updated lineup for next week's Dynamite:

- Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire everywhere match (JAS will be hung above the ring in a Shark Cage)

- Varsity Blonds vs. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

- Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Updated lineup for next week's Rampage:

- Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin


