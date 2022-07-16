WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Lio Rush Appears During GCW No Signal In The Hills 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

Lio Rush Appears During GCW No Signal In The Hills 2

Lio Rush appeared during Friday's GCW No Signal In The Hills 2.

Rush appeared at ringside to confront Blake Christian before his match with Starboy Charlie before joining the commentary team. Rush reflected on his history with Christian in matches at GCW So Much Fun, Slime Season, and GCW Fight Forever: The Wind Of God in late 2020 and 2021, as well as The WLRD on GCW in January of this year.

Check out a clip below:


Tags: #gcw #lio rush #no signal in the hills

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77448/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π