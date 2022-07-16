Lio Rush Appears During GCW No Signal In The Hills 2

Lio Rush appeared during Friday's GCW No Signal In The Hills 2.

Rush appeared at ringside to confront Blake Christian before his match with Starboy Charlie before joining the commentary team. Rush reflected on his history with Christian in matches at GCW So Much Fun, Slime Season, and GCW Fight Forever: The Wind Of God in late 2020 and 2021, as well as The WLRD on GCW in January of this year.

